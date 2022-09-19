Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

Vice President Harris is visiting Milwaukee on Thursday

VP Harris is slated to meet with local Latino leaders, engage with young Americans

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday, a visit less than two months before the election and her third to the city since taking office.

The White House said on Monday that Harris plans to deliver remarks at the Democratic Attorneys General Association conference. She is also slated to meet with local Latino leaders and "engage with young Americans."

Harris is the former Democratic attorney general of California. Wisconsin Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is on the ballot in November, facing a challenge from Republican Eric Toney, the district attorney for Fond du Lac County.

50 MIGRANTS ARRIVE AT VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS' RESIDENCE, 6 MORE BUSES TO NYC

Vice President Kamala Harris poses with her support staff at Midway Airport before traveling back to Washington D.C. on Sept. 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris poses with her support staff at Midway Airport before traveling back to Washington D.C. on Sept. 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Thursday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are also on the ballot. Evers is being challenged by Republican Tim Michels while Johnson faces Mandela Barnes, the current lieutenant governor.

TEXAS DEMOCRAT SLAMS KAMALA HARRIS’ BORDER CLAIM: ‘IF YOU CALL THAT SECURE, I DON’T KNOW WHAT SECURE IS’

The Harris visit comes just over two weeks after President Joe Biden came to Milwaukee to speak at a Labor Day festival. Harris was also in Milwaukee in January to push for the replacement of lead pipes and in May 2021 where she toured the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and hosted a round table discussion on investing in infrastructure.