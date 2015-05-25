Veteran charged with threat to shoot spouse, others at Capitol, then die in 'suicide by cop'

Authorities have charged a U.S. Army veteran with threatening to shoot his spouse at the U.S. Capitol and die himself at the hands of law enforcement.

A news release from federal prosecutors in the Maryland suburbs of the nation's capital says Michael Bogoslavski of Cheverly is charged with threatening to hurt people. He was arrested Monday and guns were seized from his home.

According to an affidavit, a U.S. Senate staff member married to Bogoslavski received threatening text messages Monday. The spouse said Bogoslavski planned to come to the Capitol with guns and shoot the staffer and others. Bogoslavski also is accused of threatening "to die suicide by cop." The Cheverly Police Department took him into custody that day.

At a hearing Wednesday, a federal judge ordered Bogoslavski detained pending trial.