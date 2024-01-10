Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Vermont

Vermont's Norwich University accuses its ex-president of core values violations

Nature of offending behavior by Mark Anarumo not specified

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The recently departed president of Norwich University, the country's oldest private military college, violated the school's core guiding values and policies, according to the board of trustees.

Mark Anarumo submitted his resignation effective Jan. 4 and the board accepted it on Tuesday, trustees said.

BROWN UNIVERSITY UNDER INVESTIGATION BY DEPT OF EDUCATION OVER ALLEGED DISCRIMINATION AGAINST JEWISH STUDENTS

"He served the University with enthusiasm, especially during the COVID pandemic, and connected closely with many of the University’s communities," the board said in a statement. It did not provide details of the alleged violations.

Vermont in the news

The recently departed president of Vermont's Norwich University has been accused of violating the school's code of conduct. (Fox News)

Anarumo did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In late November, the board was informed of some of Anarumo's actions that may have violated the school's policies, the board said. The panel launched an outside investigation and Anarumo was placed on paid leave when preliminary findings determined that he violated Norwich’s core values and policies, the board said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Karen Gaines, the school's provost and dean of faculty, has been appointed acting president.