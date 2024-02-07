Expand / Collapse search
Vermont

Vermont woman found dead in container on river sandbar

Body found as police searched for missing 29-year-old Derby resident

Associated Press
Published
Vermont State Police said Wednesday they were investigating a suspicious death after finding the body of a woman inside a large container on a river sandbar.

Authorities found the body while investigating the disappearance of a 29-year-old Derby woman, who was last seen in Troy early Friday, police said.

Montpelier, Burlington, Killington crime

Police in Vermont are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found inside a large container on a river sandbar.

A person called police on Tuesday to report a possible human body inside a large container on a sandbar of the Missisquoi River at Missisquoi State Park in Troy, police said. Troopers confirmed that it was dead woman and the body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, police said.

There are no indications of a threat to the community, state police said. No other information has been released.