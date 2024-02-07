Vermont woman found dead in container on river sandbar

Vermont State Police said Wednesday they were investigating a suspicious death after finding the body of a woman inside a large container on a river sandbar.

VERMONT MAN CHARGED WITH POSSESSING BOMB, LEAVING IT AT FORMER RESIDENCE AFTER BEING EVICTED

Authorities found the body while investigating the disappearance of a 29-year-old Derby woman, who was last seen in Troy early Friday, police said.

A person called police on Tuesday to report a possible human body inside a large container on a sandbar of the Missisquoi River at Missisquoi State Park in Troy, police said. Troopers confirmed that it was dead woman and the body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are no indications of a threat to the community, state police said. No other information has been released.