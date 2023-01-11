Expand / Collapse search
Vermont high school teacher suffers injury after being shot by a student with a pellet gun

VT high school staff wants to emphasize the importance of 'See something, Say something'

Associated Press
Charges will be forthcoming after a high school teacher suffered a superficial injury after being hit with a projectile fired from a pellet gun that had been brought to school by a student, Barre police say.

Police say the incident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday as students at Barre's Spaulding High School were being released for the day.

Two students were identified as having brought pellet guns to school, one of which was reported to have been involved in the incident, police say.

In a social media post, Spaulding administrators say they are working with Barre police to ensure the safety of the community, but they cannot reveal many details of the incident.

A Vermont high school student suffered a superficial injury after being shot by a pellet gun that a student brought in.

"We’d like to re-emphasize to our students and staff the importance of ‘See something, Say something,’" the post said. "The willingness of just one person to speak up or reach out can make a difference in keeping the members of our community safe."