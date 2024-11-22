Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Venezuelan migrant arrested in Colorado for allegedly sexually assaulting boss’ 14-year-old daughter: report

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo was tracked down in Denver, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Migrant accused of assaulting 14-year-old Colorado girl Video

Migrant accused of assaulting 14-year-old Colorado girl

Fox News national correspondent Jeff Paul reports on a Venezuelan migrant charged with raping his employer's 14-year-old daughter.

A Venezuelan migrant is accused of sexually assaulting the 14-year-old daughter of his employer in Colorado while living in the basement of his home, police and reports say. 

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo had crossed into the U.S. illegally in El Paso, Texas in September 2023 before being released by the Border Patrol, Homeland Security sources told the New York Post. He was taken into custody in Denver on Tuesday. 

"On August 29, 2024, at about 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a south Jefferson County residence on a sexual assault investigation. Castillo's employer owns the residence, and Castillo was temporarily staying in the basement of the home," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.  

"At around 10:30 that evening, Castillo forced himself on the 14-year-old daughter of the homeowner, sexually assaulting her. He left the residence before deputies arrived," it added. 

COLORADO DENTIST’S MURDER TRIAL PUT ON HOLD AFTER DEFENSE ‘SUDDENLY QUIT’ PRIOR TO JURY SELECTION 

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was arrested in Denver this week, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says Castillo was arrested "without incident" following "many weeks of relentless investigative work." 

He was expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

COLORADO MAKES $350M ‘DEFUND POLICE’ COMEBACK AFTER RECORD HOMICIDES, VIOLENT GANG TAKEOVERS 

Border Patrol working in El Paso sector

U.S. Border Patrol vehicles take away groups of vulnerable immigrants, including unaccompanied minors who had crossed over from Mexico, in May 2023 in El Paso, Texas. Castillo reportedly crossed into the U.S. in this area in September 2023. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Sources also told the New York Post that Castillo previously was arrested in May this year for allegedly possessing tools for forgery/counterfeiting and larceny. 

They added that following the alleged sexual assault, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had placed a detainer on Castillo. 

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Castillo was taken into custody "without incident." (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Homeland Security and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.