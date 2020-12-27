Vehicle plunges off San Francisco cliff, driver 'miraculously' survives: fire department

A woman in California was in serious condition after her vehicle plunged off a cliff onto a beach on Christmas morning.

The unidentified woman’s car careened over a bluff in San Francisco’s Fort Funston area, the fire department said.

Officials said the woman was "miraculously in stable condition" when they arrived and was transported to a nearby trauma center, The Mercury News reported.

Videos and photos from the scene showed the car upside-down on the beach.

The tide was out, allowing first responders to reach the woman and place her on a stretcher. It was not immediately clear what caused the woman's car to veer off the road.

The cliffs at Fort Funston, a former harbor defense installation in San Francisco, are a popular spot for hikers and hang-gliders, the Mercury News reported.