Vegas police seek 'random' shooter in parking lot slaying

By | Associated Press
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 in Las Vegas. Police are trying to identify a gunman in a black car who stopped to confront a man and woman arguing in a parking lot, then pulled out an assault-style rifle and killed the man. Neither the woman nor the couple’s 5-year-old son, who was in a car nearby, was injured, Las Vegas police Lt. Dan McGrath said. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS – Police are knocking on doors and looking for security camera footage in pursuit of a man they say randomly opened fire on a couple as they argued in an apartment complex parking lot.

Lt. Dan McGrath says the slaying appears to be a random act by a man who opened fire with a small assault-style rifle on the couple, killing a man. He then drove away.

McGrath says the gunman drove up while the couple argued loudly about their 5-year-old son, who was in a car nearby. The child and his mother weren't injured.

The killing comes in an especially violent year in Las Vegas that has produced a spike in murders. It's the 156th killing so far this year in Las Vegas.