Vanessa Trump breaks silence on white powder threat: 'The longest two weeks of my life'

Vanessa Trump has spoken out for the first time about being rushed to the hospital after opening an envelope with white powder addressed to Donald Trump Jr.

“This is personal for me because I know firsthand what it is like to be targeted and terrorized by a coward with a vendetta,” she said in a statement to Axios Friday, the same day a serial bombmaker was arrested after sending at least 13 crude bombs via mail to prominent Democrats.

Last February, she was rushed to the hospital in New York City together with two other people who were at the residence at the time she opened the item, fearing the substance could have been deadly.

She reportedly said she felt sick and started coughing after opening the envelope. The authorities later found the substance in the letter to be cornstarch.

“I was rushed to the hospital, evaluated and put on Cipro [an antibiotic] for the longest two weeks of my life, and while they worked to identify whether the white powder was deadly, I spent the entire time thinking about the horrifying possibility that I would never see my five beautiful children again,” her statement reads.

“It was a cowardly act against a mother. And even today, every time I open the mail, I feel the same fear in my heart as I did that day,” she added.

Trump, who is soon to divorce from her husband with whom she shares five children, condemned the recent bomb scares against prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama.

“These recent acts are the acts of a coward and nothing more than terrorism, pure and simple. No one, regardless of political party or ideology, should ever have to go through what I went through,” Trump said.

Responding on Twitter to his soon-to-be ex-wife's statement, Trump Jr., write: "I am so proud of the mother of my children for sharing this storyw hich caused our family so much pain. These acts of terror are not owned by one political party. I wish all Americans would acknowledge that fact and condemn all violence. Thank you Vanessa."

MAN ACCUSED OF SENDING POWDER-FILLED LETTERS TO TRUMP SONS PLEADS GUILTY

Daniel Frisiello pleaded guilty earlier this month to sending the envelope containing white powder and a threatening note to Trump Jr.

One of the messages read: “You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot, Eric, looks smart.”

“This is the reason why people hate you, so you are getting what you deserve.”

He will be sentenced in January and has agreed not to appeal his sentence if it's 7 1/4 years or less.

Fox News’ Lucia Suarez Sang contributed to this report.