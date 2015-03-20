VA Secretary Shinseki refusing calls to step down amid uproar over agency's health care record

Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki is brushing aside calls for his resignation in the wake of reports of 40 deaths because of delayed treatment at a Phoenix VA hospital.

But in an interview with CBS News, Shinseki acknowledges that the controversy, says it "makes me angry" and vows to get to the bottom of it.

The American Legion and some in Congress have called for Shinseki's ouster because of the uproar over the agency's performance. Shinseki, a retired Army general, told CBS that he sent inspectors to Phoenix immediately when he learned of reports about the deaths.

The secretary said, quote, "I take every one of these incidents and allegations seriously, and we're going to go and investigate."

The White House has voiced support amid the calls for his ouster.