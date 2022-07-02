Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Uvalde school police chief Arredondo to resign from city council: report

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin calls Arredondo resigning the 'right thing to do'

By Paul Conner | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Uvalde, Texas school police chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced withering criticism for his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, will step down from city council, he told a local newspaper.

Arredondo was recently elected to the Uvalde city council, but he told the Uvalde Leader-News that he intends to resign. 

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement that the city has not received a resignation letter from Arredondo, but McLaughlin called it "the right thing to do."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Paul Conner is a Fox News Digital senior editor. Email story tips to paul.conner@fox.com.