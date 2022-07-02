Uvalde school police chief Arredondo to resign from city council: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Uvalde, Texas school police chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced withering criticism for his response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, will step down from city council, he told a local newspaper.

Arredondo was recently elected to the Uvalde city council, but he told the Uvalde Leader-News that he intends to resign.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement that the city has not received a resignation letter from Arredondo, but McLaughlin called it "the right thing to do."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.