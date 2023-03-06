Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
UTV crash in Arizona kills 1 woman, injures 3 men

The Arizona crash may have been a result of intoxication

Associated Press
A 26-year-old woman has died after a utility terrain vehicle crash in Apache Junction early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The name, age and hometown of the woman who died wasn’t immediately released. Apache Junction police said three men were also hurt in the UTV crash, but have injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

According to police, intoxication was a factor in the crash and their investigation was ongoing.