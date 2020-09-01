Utah State University students quarantined after coronavirus detected in residence hall wastewater

Hundreds of students at Utah State University were quarantined over the weekend after the coronavirus was detected in the wastewater of several on-campus residence halls a day before classes were set to begin.

High levels of COVID-19 were found coming from the Rich, Jones, Morgan and Davis residence halls, which were housing 287 students, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported. Testing wastewater for concentrated levels of the virus is a measure the school has taken to help curb the spread of the disease on campus.

All 287 students, who so far have been asymptomatic, were quarantined and tested for the virus.

"These students must stay in their room or suite, not attend class or interact with those outside their household unless absolutely necessary (such as for COVID-19 testing)," university officials said in an email to the community, according to the station.

First-year students told the Salt Lake Tribune they had been looking forward to starting classes on Monday and meeting new people.

“It’s obviously a bummer that we have to begin school in quarantine,” Megan Gurney said, adding that she hopes “regular college life” will resume soon.

Students were awaiting their test results, which university spokeswoman Emilie Wheeler told the paper may take a few days.