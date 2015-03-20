Utah parents, students upset over enforcement of dress code at high school dance

next Image 1 of 3

Parents and students at a Utah high school say they're angry at the way school administrators enforced a dress code at a homecoming dance.

Parent Chad Pehrson says his 17-year-old daughter was one of dozens of students at Bingham High School in South Jordan who were pulled aside before entering the dance last Saturday. The dress code said hemlines should go no higher than mid-thigh when seated. The code also says dresses should cover the chest and back at the top of the armpit and should be secured

Pehrson says his daughter and others had complied with the policy, but they were still turned away. He says administrators did not enforcing the policy uniformly.

Principal Chris Richards-Khong told The Salt Lake Tribune that students were warned about the policy.

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com