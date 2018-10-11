Utah man raped Tinder date, could have more victims, police say

Police on Monday arrested a Utah man, accusing him of raping a woman he met on the dating app Tinder — and authorities say he could have attacked others.

Wyatt Martin, 21, was taken into custody in Logan and charged with rape, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping, according to online records from the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

The charges stem from an encounter on Sept. 22 in which Martin is accused of bringing a woman to his home and forcing himself on her, Fox 13 reported, citing a statement of probable cause. The woman told local police that after meeting Martin, he forced her to take a shot of whiskey.

She said Martin then gave her what he said was a glass of sweet tea, but the drink contained alcohol. The woman said she was more intoxicated "than the shot of whiskey and a small drink of the sweet tea would cause."

The woman claimed Martin brought her into his bedroom and undressed her, even though she told him to stop. She told police she fought Martin until he threatened to tie her down if she continued to resist.

Martin grabbed her phone and hung up when she received a call from a friend, according to the woman's statement.

Police said statements from the woman's friends and evidence confiscated from Martin's home corroborated her story.

The Logan Police Department said they're investigating two similar cases connected to Martin, and said there may be more victims.

Martin also faces firearms and drug charges after authorities said they discovered marijuana, a shotgun and a rifle in his home.