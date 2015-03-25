Utah homeowner arrested for firing shots in burglary

A Utah man has been arrested after he allegedly fired two shots with a handgun after burglary suspects fled from his house.

Fox13Now.com reports that Clare Niederhauser, of Layton, was driving toward his home Jan. 31 when he saw a car in his driveway and a man standing near his doorway holding a crowbar.

Niederhauser is accused of firing one shot at the fleeing car and another shot after the third suspect fled on foot.

Police say the use of deadly force is allowed when there's a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, and Niederhauser wasn't threatened by the suspects.

Niederhauser was booked into the Davis County Jail on two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. He declined to comment.

Robert Cruz was arrested for investigation of burglary after a foot chase.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

