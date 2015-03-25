Utah high school musical featuring Elvis music cancelled after complaint about racy song

A Utah school district has cancelled a high school play that uses Elvis Presley's music after a complaint about a sexually suggestive song.

Jordan School District officials announced plans Wednesday to scrap Herriman High School's production of "All Shook Up," saying it could be offensive.

District spokeswoman Sandy Riesgraf (REIS'-graff) says a person approached the district before Christmas break and complained about the play, which is loosely based on William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night."

Riesgraf says district administrators reviewed the script over the break and determined it didn't meet new standards put in place over the summer after another high school play came under scrutiny.

The Deseret News reports students had already started rehearsing the play, which was scheduled for February. Riesgraf says a replacement play will be selected.