Utah BASE jumper slams into side of mountain, dangles in air after parachute catches on ledge

A thrill enthusiast in Utah was rescued after slamming into the side of a mountain during a BASE jumping accident that was captured on video.

In video obtained by KTTV-TV , hikers near Moab, Utah recorded a BASE jumper’s parachute being caught in a wind gust and pushed into a 400-foot cliff known as Tombstone in Kane Creek Canyon.

After hitting the cliff, the jumper’s parachute caught a ledge stopping him from his free fall but suspending him more than 100 feet in the air.

The jumper was suspended hanging from the ledge for over an hour before rescue teams were able to rescue him, according to Grand County Search and Rescue.

PILOT 'MIRACULOUSLY' SURVIVES SMALL PLANE CRASH IN UTAH CANYON, HIKES SIX MILES FOR HELP: OFFICIALS

The jumper was reportedly alive when rescue crews airlifted him out of the canyon to a nearby hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

The incident was one of three BASE jumping incidents to happen in the area over the weekend during an event called the Turkey Boogie. It is not clear if this jumper was part of the event, which was being held to raise money for Grand County Search and Rescue.

WOMAN, 31, HIKING IN ZION NATIONAL PARK DIES OVERNIGHT IN THE NARROWS AS HUSBAND GOES TO GET HELP

Grand County Search and rescue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

BASE jumping, which involves jumping from a fixed object before deploying a parachute and gliding back to earth, is one of the more dangerous extreme sports and is popular with visitors to the Moab area.

The term BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP