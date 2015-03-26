UT Doctor Sentenced for Sex Abuse, Voyeurism Against Employees

Utah - A former Lehi, UT doctor was sentenced to a year in jail for fondling and video taping his two employees. Steven R. Pack, 50, will also spend another year on GPS monitored home arrest. He struck a deal with the court and pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges and some lesser felony charges. Prosecutor, David Sturgill says Pack was "between a rock and a hard place" because of a written statement he gave the judge that says he denied any wrongdoing.

In his sentencing hearing, Pack said he wanted to move on, and needed to address physical and mental problems. The former doctor was found wandering the West Desert a few months ago.

The judge said he was minimizing his actions.Last year two female employees found a hidden camera in an exam room where Pack asked them to undress to practice X-Rays. Two of the victims claim they were taped while undressing, while two other victims say they were fondled by Pack. Three of the victims are in civil suits with Pack. The judge says if these civil suits were not taking place, that the sentencing on Monday would be more severe.

The 3rd district court judge ordered Pack to write letters of apology to the victims. He also issued a no contact order because the victims attend the same church service as the former doctor.

Pack is to report to the Utah County Jail by 5 p.m. Tuesday for the jail sentence.

Pack owns and practiced medicine at the Mountain Medical Urgent Care clinic in Lehi.

