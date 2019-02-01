Military dogs to be honored on Postal Service stamps later this year

The U.S. Postal Service this week unveiled new stamps to be released this year in honor of military working dogs. The four designs feature a German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd.

"The stylized digital illustrations are in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism," the Postal Service said in a release.

The background of each stamp features a white star that appears in the center of each block, the release said.

USPS HIKES 'FOREVER' STAMP PRICE BY RECORD AMOUNT

The Postal Service also revealed four additional stamps for this year: a star made of red, white and blue ribbon, an oil-on-linen painting of tennis champion Maureen Connolly Brinker, designs from artist Ellsworth Kelly as well as engines from the Transcontinental Railroad, according to the release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Details will be released on dates and locations for the first-day-of-issue ceremonies, the Postal Service said.