Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

USC student arrested in stabbing death of suspect attempting car break-in

Ivan Gallegos, 19, allegedly witnessed the homeless man attempting to break into multiple vehicles on USC's Greek Row

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A University of Southern California student was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing a homeless man attempting a car break-in outside a fraternity house on campus, according to officials.

The student, 19-year-old Ivan Gallegos, allegedly witnessed the homeless man attempting to break into multiple vehicles on USC's Greek Row before intervening, according to Fox 11.

Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of murder, although Los Angeles Police did not explicitly say if he was being charged with murder, the outlet reported. He has no criminal record and his bail was set at $2 million.

ONE DEAD AT USC AFTER WITNESS STABS SUSPECT ATTEMPTING A CAR BREAK-IN: POLICE

Los Angeles, USA - Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle, with the reflection of Union Stations tower visible in the cars window.

A University of Southern California student was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing a homeless man attempting a car break-in. (iStock)

Police said Monday night that they received a call about a man breaking into cars when three USC students confronted him, which led to an argument, Fox 11 reported.

During the altercation, Gallegos allegedly stabbed the man, who suffered serious injuries before dying.

The man was in the walkway between two fraternity houses in the 700 block of W. 28th Street in the University Park neighborhood in Los Angeles when he collapsed, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SHOOTING NEAR A LOS ANGELES COLLEGE KILLS 1 AND WOUNDS 4, POLICE SAY

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt on Thursday for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Jordan Dorner who threatened "warfare" on cops and was suspected in a shooting spree that has killed three and wounded two others. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW) - GM1E92808YA01

Ivan Gallegos, 19, allegedly witnessed the homeless man attempting to break into multiple vehicles on USC's Greek Row before intervening. (Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened near a small homeless encampment.

Multiple surveillance cameras are located along Greek Row and investigators will continue to review the footage, police said.

USC told the outlet that Gallegos is a junior in the Business Administration program.