USC student arrested in stabbing death of suspect attempting car break-in

A University of Southern California student was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing a homeless man attempting a car break-in outside a fraternity house on campus, according to officials.

The student, 19-year-old Ivan Gallegos, allegedly witnessed the homeless man attempting to break into multiple vehicles on USC's Greek Row before intervening, according to Fox 11.

Gallegos was arrested on suspicion of murder, although Los Angeles Police did not explicitly say if he was being charged with murder, the outlet reported. He has no criminal record and his bail was set at $2 million.

Police said Monday night that they received a call about a man breaking into cars when three USC students confronted him, which led to an argument, Fox 11 reported.

During the altercation, Gallegos allegedly stabbed the man, who suffered serious injuries before dying.

The man was in the walkway between two fraternity houses in the 700 block of W. 28th Street in the University Park neighborhood in Los Angeles when he collapsed, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened near a small homeless encampment.

Multiple surveillance cameras are located along Greek Row and investigators will continue to review the footage, police said.

USC told the outlet that Gallegos is a junior in the Business Administration program.