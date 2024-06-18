One dead at USC after witness stabs suspect attempting a car break-in: Police

A suspected burglar was stabbed and killed Monday night on the University of Southern California's campus after a witness intervened in a car break-in, according to police.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. outside a fraternity house at USC's Greek Row, according to KNBC.

A confrontation is believed to have occurred between the witness and the suspected burglar when the witness stabbed the person breaking into the vehicle, police said. The burglar suffered serious injuries before dying.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The witness who stabbed the suspected burglar was taken into custody.

The person stabbed was a man believed to be in his 30s.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.