Los Angeles

One dead at USC after witness stabs suspect attempting a car break-in: Police

The alleged witness who stabbed the suspected burglar was taken into custody

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A suspected burglar was stabbed and killed Monday night on the University of Southern California's campus after a witness intervened in a car break-in, according to police.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. outside a fraternity house at USC's Greek Row, according to KNBC.

A confrontation is believed to have occurred between the witness and the suspected burglar when the witness stabbed the person breaking into the vehicle, police said. The burglar suffered serious injuries before dying.

Los Angeles, USA - Close-up on the insignia and slogan of a LAPD vehicle, with the reflection of Union Stations tower visible in the cars window.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. outside a fraternity house on USC's Greek Row. (iStock)

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The witness who stabbed the suspected burglar was taken into custody.

The person stabbed was a man believed to be in his 30s.

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California February 7, 2013. Authorities in California launched a statewide manhunt on Thursday for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Jordan Dorner who threatened "warfare" on cops and was suspected in a shooting spree that has killed three and wounded two others. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW) - GM1E92808YA01

The witness who stabbed the suspected burglar was taken into custody. (Reuters)

The incident remains under investigation, police said.