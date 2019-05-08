US will train dozens of border agents to screen for asylum

Immigration officials say they will train dozens of U.S. border patrol agents to start screening immigrants on the southwest border for asylum amid a surge in the number of families seeking the protection.

L. Francis Cissna, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said Wednesday his agency will train about 60 border agents to join in conducting the screenings on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The agency says 10 agents are expected to start receiving training next week.

Cissna says two dozen employees at the immigration services agency are helping with the screenings, and a few dozen more have volunteered to do so.

Asylum officers conduct interviews of immigrants arriving on the border to determine whether they have a credible fear of returning to their countries or should be sent back.