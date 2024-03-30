US voters want more border patrol agents, less asylum seekers allowed: poll

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Voters in the United States are increasingly supportive of policies meant to address the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the border.

The Associated Press, in partnership with the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, polled U.S. voters on key policy proposals to curb illegal border crossings.

An increase to the number of border patrol officers was by far the most popular policy proposal. Approximately 79% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats and 56% of independents stated they were in favor, according to the poll.

DHS' FAILURE TO FILE PAPERWORK HAS LED TO 200K IMMIGRATION COURT CASES TOSSED UNDER PRESIDENT BIDEN: TRAC

Approximately 53% of respondents said they would like to "reduce the number of immigrants who are allowed to seek asylum in the United States when they arrive at the U.S. border."

Only 24% opposed the sentiment — an additional 23% neither favored nor opposed.

The suggestion of building a border wall to prevent illegal immigration was the least popular, with only 42% of adults polled saying they supported the idea.

SHERIFF SLAMS BIDEN FOR ABANDONING TEXAS ON BORDER: ‘NO LONGER US-MEXICO BORDER, BUT US WORLD-BORDER’

Support for a border wall is drastically skewed along party lines, with 79% of Republicans in favor and only 12% of Democrats.

Approximately 40% of independents support a border wall being constructed.

The poll shows immigration remains an extremely important concern for voters across party lines, regardless of preferred policy solutions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Approximately 75% of Republicans said immigration was "extremely or very important," as well as 52% of Independents and 46% of Democrats.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll was conducted between Mar. 21 and Mar. 25 and surveyed 1,282 adults.

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.8%.