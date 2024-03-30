Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

US voters want more border patrol agents, less asylum seekers allowed: poll

Construction of a border wall was the least popular policy solution, though it remains popular with Republicans specifically

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Voters in the United States are increasingly supportive of policies meant to address the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the border.

The Associated Press, in partnership with the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, polled U.S. voters on key policy proposals to curb illegal border crossings

An increase to the number of border patrol officers was by far the most popular policy proposal. Approximately 79% of Republicans, 54% of Democrats and 56% of independents stated they were in favor, according to the poll.

A Border Patrol processes an immigrant

 Immigrants are photographed at a U.S. Border Patrol processing center after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in Lukeville, Arizona. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Approximately 53% of respondents said they would like to "reduce the number of immigrants who are allowed to seek asylum in the United States when they arrive at the U.S. border."

Only 24% opposed the sentiment — an additional 23% neither favored nor opposed.

The suggestion of building a border wall to prevent illegal immigration was the least popular, with only 42% of adults polled saying they supported the idea. 

Border Patrol agents rescue

Border Patrol agents rescue a migrant child abandoned by smugglers. (U.S. Border Patrol)

Support for a border wall is drastically skewed along party lines, with 79% of Republicans in favor and only 12% of Democrats. 

Approximately 40% of independents support a border wall being constructed.

The poll shows immigration remains an extremely important concern for voters across party lines, regardless of preferred policy solutions.

Migrants storm the gate at the border in El Paso

A group of over 100 migrants attempting to enter the US illegally rush the border. In the process, the migrants knocked down Texas National Guardsmen before they are halted by the border wall. (James Breeden for New York Post/Mega)

Approximately 75% of Republicans said immigration was "extremely or very important," as well as 52% of Independents and 46% of Democrats.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll was conducted between Mar. 21 and Mar. 25 and surveyed 1,282 adults. 

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.8%.

