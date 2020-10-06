Surgeon General Adams cited for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Hawaii while helping with virus spike

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams received a citation while in Hawaii in August for allegedly violating coronavirus-related policies, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

Adams was on the islands to assist with surge testing amid a spike in coronavirus cases. A Honolulu police officer cited Adams after seeing him with two men "looking at the view taking pictures," at Kualoa Regional Park on Oahu's northeastern coast, the citation said.

Adams told the officer he was visiting Hawaii to work with the governor for COVID-19 and didn't know parks were closed. At the time, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell had closed the parks in an attempt to prevent crowds from gathering.

A phone number Adams gave the officer is the same number Adams listed on an email to the Hawaii attorney general's office seeking an exemption for Hawaii's quarantine on arriving travelers.

Court records show that Dennis Anderson-Villaluz was also cited. Adams listed him as his aide in his exemption request.

A few days after the citation, Adams appeared with Caldwell at a news conference announcing a partnership between the city and federal government for surge testing.

According to the complaint, Adams put a mask on. He wore a mask at news conferences with the mayor.

Adams' office didn't immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the citation. Court records show a remote hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.