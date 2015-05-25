US stocks head higher in early trading; Delta Air Lines surges

The U.S. stock market is opening the week higher.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained seven points, 0.4 percent, to 2,027 in early trading Tuesday. Delta Air Lines rose the most in the index, 5.2 percent, after the company's quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 33 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,543.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $2.02, or 4 percent, to $47.11 a barrel.

Major stock markets in Europe headed higher as a survey showed market optimism rose more in Germany than expected and a survey of bank lending showed more demand from companies for loans.