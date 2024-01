Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An American fugitive accused of faking his own death and fleeing the country to escape rape charges has been extradited from Scotland to Utah, where he was booked into jail, according to jail records.

Nicholas Rossi, 36, was booked Friday afternoon into the Davis County Jail on two felony rape charges, and will likely be transferred to Utah County to stand trial, according to the Utah County Attorney's Office. A trial date has yet to be set.

Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, has been wanted in the 2008 sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah, since a DNA test kit identified him as a suspect in 2018.

He is also facing a felony rape charge in the 2008 sexual assault of a 26-year-old former girlfriend, and has multiple other complaints against him in Rhode Island and Ohio for alleged domestic violence, sexual abuse and fraud.

Rossi allegedly faked his own death and fled the country, with an obituary published online claiming Rossi died Feb. 29, 2020, of late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The fugitive allegedly hid under at least 10 aliases during his time evading authorities. He was finally arrested in Scotland in 2021 after receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 and claiming he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight.

In August, a Scottish judge called Rossi "as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative" and ordered his extradition to the U.S. to move forward.

Rossi was taken into the custody of U.S. Marshals in December after losing an appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.