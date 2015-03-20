US propane users see some price relief, but supplies fragile with weeks to go in winter

After weeks of propane shortages and high prices, some relief is coming to rural residents in the Midwest, South and other areas that have had trouble keeping their heating tanks filled during the bitterly cold winter.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that residential propane prices have fallen for a second straight week, down from about $4 a gallon in late January to $3.76 a gallon on Feb. 10.

Supplies of the fuel the Energy Department says 5.5 million U.S. households use for heating have improved slightly thanks to efforts by the propane industry, the federal government and states.

But Propane Education & Research Council President Roy Willis says the nation's propane supply remains low and more blasts of winter cold would quickly send prices back up.