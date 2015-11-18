US officials authorize military to boost intel sharing with France

The Obama administration is announcing a new intelligence-sharing arrangement with France to more readily and quickly share military planning regarding the campaign against the Islamic State.

After President Barack Obama announced the arrangement to reporters in Turkey, the Pentagon says Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper have authorized military personnel to share information quickly with their French counterparts.

Pentagon Press Secretary Peter Cook said the action was taken in light of the terror attacks in Paris.

Cook did not provide details about the kinds of intelligence that would be shared. But he said the new instructions build on efforts made over the past year to work more closely with French military, intelligence and security services to target the Islamic State.