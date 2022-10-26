Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

US military conducts hypersonic missile launch experiments at Virginia facility

Lawmakers have criticized the Pentagon for falling behind China and Russia in hypersonic weapon development

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
US falling behind China on hypersonic weapons development Video

US falling behind China on hypersonic weapons development

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin has the latest on hypersonic weapons development on 'Special Report.'

The U.S. Army and U.S. Navy collected data on their hypersonic missile programs during tests at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Wednesday. 

The Pentagon has prioritized hypersonic missile research in recent years as China and Russia step up development of their own next-generation weapons. 

Hypersonic weapons, which travel at speeds greater than five times the speed of sound, can maneuver in the air and fly at varying altitudes. 

A sounding rocket carrying hypersonic missile experiments prepares for launch on Wednesday. 

A sounding rocket carrying hypersonic missile experiments prepares for launch on Wednesday.  (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

The U.S. Department of Defense launches a sounding rocket from NASA's launch range at Wallops Flight Facility carrying hypersonic weapon experiments, on Wallops Island, Virginia, U.S., Oct. 26, 2022. 

The U.S. Department of Defense launches a sounding rocket from NASA's launch range at Wallops Flight Facility carrying hypersonic weapon experiments, on Wallops Island, Virginia, U.S., Oct. 26, 2022.  (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

A sounding rocket equipped with experimental payloads was launched Wednesday to provide data on materials and communications systems that can withstand those Mach 5 speeds.

The Pentagon requested $4.7 billion for hypersonic research in the fiscal year 2023 budget, up from $3.8 billion the pervious year, according to a Congressional Research Service report this month.

RUSSIA CLAIMS IT USED HYPERSONIC MISSILE TO STRIKE UKRAINE MUNITIONS WAREHOUSE

Still, some lawmakers have criticized the Department of Defense for falling behind Russia and China in the development of hypersonic weapon systems. 

"Frankly, the Chinese and the Russians just plain got ahead of us," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who chairs the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces, told Fox News earlier this year. "If our strategy in the Pacific is based upon aircraft carriers, and an aircraft carrier is vulnerable to a 6,000-mile-an-hour missile, we're in trouble."

Russia claims it tested a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Russia claims it tested a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Russian Ministry of Defense)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Army is aiming to have offensive hypersonic strike capability ready by next year. The Missile Defense Agency is also taking part in testing for the development of systems to combat adversaries' hypersonic weapons. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest