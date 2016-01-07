US donates 24 vehicles to Nigeria to help fight Boko Haram

The United States is donating 24 mine-resistant, armor-protected vehicles valued at $11 million to Nigeria's military, to enable the country's soldiers combat the Boko Haram insurgency in its volatile northeast region.

A statement from the U.S. Consulate Lagos in Nigeria said the 24 MRAPs are being handed over on Thursday to assist the West African country with both technical and military hardware to enable it to combat the rising challenges of regional extremism.

Temitayo Famutimi of the U.S. Department of State said: "The equipment donation represents part of the continuing U.S. commitment to Nigeria and its neighbors to counter Boko Haram's senseless acts of terror and promote regional security."