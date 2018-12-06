US: Cameroon separatist crisis could get 'much, much worse'

The top U.S. diplomat in Africa says the separatist crisis in Cameroon could get much worse, saying "the last thing we need" is growing radicalization in response to the actions of security forces.

Tibor Nagy told reporters on Thursday that the situation in the Central African nation is worsening by the day and "worrying me greatly."

He said the United States calls for dialogue between Cameroon's government and the Anglophone separatists who sprang up from peaceful protests against the alleged marginalization of English-speakers in the largely Francophone country.

Nagy said he is reminded of neighboring Nigeria, where the government's "brutal response" to extremism led to growing membership in Boko Haram.

The U.S. diplomat suggested "some form of decentralization" in Cameroon as mentioned in a proposed constitution for the country.