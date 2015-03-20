Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

TERROR
Published
Last Update November 21, 2015

US asks military judge to reconsider making prosecutors give defense details on CIA prisons

By | Associated Press
FILE -- In this Sunday Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, investigators in a speed boat examine the hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden, after a powerful explosion ripped a hole in the U.S Navy destroyer, killing at least 17 sailors and injuring some 30 others. Prosecutors are asking a military judge in Guantanamo Bay to reconsider his order that they share with defense attorneys details about a detainee’s experience in secret CIA prisons after he was arrested in connection with the deadly attack on the USS Cole in Yemen. (AP Photo/Dimitri Messinis, File)

FILE -- In this Sunday Oct. 15, 2000 file photo, investigators in a speed boat examine the hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden, after a powerful explosion ripped a hole in the U.S Navy destroyer, killing at least 17 sailors and injuring some 30 others. Prosecutors are asking a military judge in Guantanamo Bay to reconsider his order that they share with defense attorneys details about a detainee’s experience in secret CIA prisons after he was arrested in connection with the deadly attack on the USS Cole in Yemen. (AP Photo/Dimitri Messinis, File) (The Associated Press)

FORT MEADE, Md. – The case of a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of orchestrating the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in a Yemeni port is back before a military judge.

At issue is the judge's order that prosecutors share with defense lawyers details about the suspect's experience in secret CIA prisons after he was arrested. Prosecutors want the judge to reconsider that order.

Army Col. James Pohl was to hear arguments Wednesday at a hearing for Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri.

Pohl ordered prosecutors last month to turn over never revealed details about al-Nashiri's treatment. A CIA inspector general's report says the detainee was waterboarded and threatened with a gun and power drill.

The defense contends the government's evidence is tainted by CIA actions.

Al-Nashiri's trial is set for February.

The Associated Press is covering the hearing from a closed-circuit television link at Fort Meade, Maryland.

The attack killed 17 U.S. sailors, injured 42 others and tore a massive hole into the side of the guided-missile destroyer.