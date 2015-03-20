US asks military judge to reconsider making prosecutors give defense details on CIA prisons

The case of a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of orchestrating the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in a Yemeni port is back before a military judge.

At issue is the judge's order that prosecutors share with defense lawyers details about the suspect's experience in secret CIA prisons after he was arrested. Prosecutors want the judge to reconsider that order.

Army Col. James Pohl was to hear arguments Wednesday at a hearing for Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri.

Pohl ordered prosecutors last month to turn over never revealed details about al-Nashiri's treatment. A CIA inspector general's report says the detainee was waterboarded and threatened with a gun and power drill.

The defense contends the government's evidence is tainted by CIA actions.

Al-Nashiri's trial is set for February.

The Associated Press is covering the hearing from a closed-circuit television link at Fort Meade, Maryland.

The attack killed 17 U.S. sailors, injured 42 others and tore a massive hole into the side of the guided-missile destroyer.