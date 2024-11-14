University of Rochester addresses hundreds of 'wanted' posters for Jewish faculty members posted around campus

The University of Rochester said hundreds of "wanted" posters seeking Jewish members of faculty were found posted around campus in recent days.

In an update Wednesday, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it believes all the wanted posters, found in buildings across campus, including classroom spaces, have been removed, but anyone who finds more should contact the department.

DPS Chief Quchee Collins said in a statement that the department has identified "several persons of interest," including "current students, individuals whose current enrollment status is unclear, and other individuals," as it continues to investigate the incident.

The posters reportedly listed Jewish faculty members, including senior university leaders and members of the Board of Trustees, saying they are "wanted" for alleged "war crimes," as the Israeli military continues its operation against Hamas terrorists in Gaza launched in response to the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. Some posters accused those Jewish faculty members of "ethnic cleansing" and encouraging the "displacement of Palestinians," or of perpetuating "racism" and "hate speech," USA Today reported.

"I want to be as clear as I can that the University of Rochester strongly denounces the recent display of 'wanted' posters targeting senior university leaders and members of our faculty, staff, and Board of Trustees," University President Sarah Mangelsdorf said in a statement Tuesday. "This act is disturbing, divisive, and intimidating and runs counter to our values as a university."

"Furthermore, several of those depicted appear to have been targeted because they are members of our Jewish community. We view this as antisemitism, which will not be tolerated at our University," she added. "This isn’t who we are. This goes against everything we stand for and we have an obligation to reject it."

DPS said it was first made aware on Sunday night that "hundreds" of posters depicting members of the university community as "wanted" were posted around campus and "immediately began working to remove the posters and return the spaces to their usual state." The department said the removal process "is painstaking because of the strong adhesive used to affix the posters, which in some cases caused damage to walls, floors, chalkboards, and other surfaces."

Collins said Wednesday that DPS has reached out to the individuals depicted on the posters to offer "additional safety support and resources."

Among those listed on the posters was James Newell, who retired in August as the university's assistant security director, USA Today reported. Newell said he believes he was targeted in connection to the arrest of a University of Rochester student in December 2023 who allegedly punched a school officer attempting to disperse an unauthorized anti-Israel campus protest. However, Newell said, he was at the security office when the arrest took place.

The posters also depicted Joy Getnick, a member of the Hillel at the University of Rochester, who told WHEC-TV that such signage spreads "harmful antisemitic ideas about the Jewish people and about Israel."

"They further the spread of antisemitic hate on our campus, in an attempt to sow fear," Getnick added.

"We are continuing to pursue all available leads, and we are working diligently to gather and analyze all relevant evidence to ensure a thorough investigation," Collins said Wednesday. "It is the intention of my office to identify and apprehend those whom our investigation determines to be involved in this incident and to ensure these individuals are turned over to the appropriate criminal justice and/or University conduct processes."

"As President Mangelsdorf stated, this behavior cannot and will not be tolerated at our University," the chief added. "The safety and well-being of our campus community remains our highest priority."

"Our department remains committed to fostering a safe and inclusive campus environment," Collins said. "We have no information to suggest a threat to community safety resulting from this incident, but publishing the names and photographs of individuals on each poster was plainly an effort to intimidate those individuals. Public Safety continues to monitor all parts of the University while continuing our investigation, and we are available to provide an immediate response to anyone who is concerned with their safety."

Collins said DPS is engaged with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, including the FBI, New York State Police, New York Attorney General’s office, the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s office and Monroe County District Attorney’s office, "all of whom have offered resources and support."