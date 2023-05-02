Expand / Collapse search
University of Maryland employee charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

William Gomes, 41, is facing over a dozen charges in connection with child pornography allegedly found on his devices

Landon Mion
A longtime IT employee at the University of Maryland is in custody on multiple child pornography charges following a review of his electronic devices.

Maryland State Police said William Gomes, 41, was arrested at his Howard County home on Thursday, according to FOX 5 DC.

Gomes was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of creating a computer image of an apparent child engaged in sexual conduct.

MARYLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL SECURITY GUARD CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOWING PORN TO STUDENT

William Gomes

William Gomes, 41, was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of creating a computer image of an apparent child engaged in sexual conduct. (Maryland State Police)

The State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched an investigation in February 2023.

A preliminary forensic review of Gomes' electronic devices found multiple child pornography files on the devices seized from his home.

ADNAN SYED ASKS MARYLAND COURT TO RECONSIDER MURDER CONVICTION RULING

Maryland State Trooper

An employee at the University of Maryland was arrested and charged with the possession and distribution of child pornography. (Maryland State Police)

A spokesperson for the University of Maryland said in a statement to FOX 5 DC that Gomes has no access to university technology, networks or accounts.

Gomes was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. He had worked as an IT professional at the university since 2004.