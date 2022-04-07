Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Universal Studios Hollywood guests rescued from ride after power goes out

Temperatures reached triple digits in some parts of Los Angeles Thursday

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Nearly a dozen Universal Studios Hollywood guests had to be rescued Thursday after they became stuck on a ride when the power at the park went out briefly as temperatures soared across Southern California. 

The 11 people were on Transformers: The Ride 3D, an indoor virtual dark ride, when the power went down, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles. 

The main entrance to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park stands in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. 

The main entrance to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park stands in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013.  (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions," a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said, Deadline reported. Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open," a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said.

Visitors enter "Transformers: The Ride-3D" at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013. 

Visitors enter "Transformers: The Ride-3D" at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013.  (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

All of the riders were rescued by 6 p.m. PT and no injuries were reported, according to Deadline and FOX 11

