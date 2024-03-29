United flight diverted due to medical emergency, multiple passengers treated

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

At least six people on a United Airlines flight bound for New Jersey were hospitalized when the plane was diverted Friday to an upstate New York airport because of high winds and a sick passenger, officials said.

United Airlines flight 85 landed safely at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor around 6:45 p.m. after high winds were reported at Newark Liberty International Airport, a United statement to Fox News Digital stated.

FLORIDA MAN CALLS AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGERS ‘BLUE-EYED WHITE DEVILS,’ THREATENS TO 'TAKE THIS PLANE DOWN'

The plane originally departed from Tel Aviv, Israel, the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital.

Twenty-five EMTs and paramedics responded to the New Windsor airport after the plane experienced turbulence, New Windsor EMS said in a social media post.

However, a United spokesperson told Fox News Digital that there was no "extreme turbulence."

"One passenger deplaned due to a medical incident, and a few other customers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness," United said. "The flight refueled and continued to Newark tonight."

Of the 310 passengers and crew on board, some were treated for minor ailments and six were taken to local hospitals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FAA is investigating the incident.