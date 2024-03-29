Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE

United flight diverted due to medical emergency, multiple passengers treated

United Airlines flight 85 departed Tel Aviv, Israel and was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport, the airline said

Louis Casiano
Published
At least six people on a United Airlines flight bound for New Jersey were hospitalized when the plane was diverted Friday to an upstate New York airport because of high winds and a sick passenger, officials said. 

United Airlines flight 85 landed safely at New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor around 6:45 p.m. after high winds were reported at Newark Liberty International Airport, a United statement to Fox News Digital stated. 

FLORIDA MAN CALLS AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGERS ‘BLUE-EYED WHITE DEVILS,’ THREATENS TO 'TAKE THIS PLANE DOWN'

United flight 85 on the tarmac

A view of United Airlines flight 85 on the tarmac of an airport in New Windsor, New York after being diverted because of turbulence, the New Windsor EMS said. Six people were taken to hospitals, the EMS agency said.  (@new_windsor_ems on Instagram)

The plane originally departed from Tel Aviv, Israel, the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital. 

Twenty-five EMTs and paramedics responded to the New Windsor airport after the plane experienced turbulence, New Windsor EMS said in a social media post. 

However, a United spokesperson told Fox News Digital that there was no "extreme turbulence."

"One passenger deplaned due to a medical incident, and a few other customers were seen by medical personnel for possible motion sickness," United said. "The flight refueled and continued to Newark tonight."

Of the 310 passengers and crew on board, some were treated for minor ailments and six were taken to local hospitals. 

View from United flight 85 in New Windsor, New York airport

A United Airlines flight was diverted to a New York airport because fo high winds in New Jersey, the airline said.  (@new_windsor_ems on Instagram)

The FAA is investigating the incident. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.