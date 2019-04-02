UNC obtains warrants for suspects in memorial vandalism

Police have obtained arrest warrants for two people accused of vandalizing a monument to people of color at the flagship campus of the University of North Carolina.

UNC police issued a statement late Monday that officers have warrants for two people but did not disclose their names. Separate incident reports list misdemeanor property damage as the crime.

Police had announced no arrests as of Tuesday morning.

UNC-Chapel Hill interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz has said that "racist language" defaced the Unsung Founders Memorial, which honors people of color. A separate art installation was also defaced.

The incident reports say the vandalism to the Unsung Founders Memorial was discovered Sunday around 1:40 a.m., and the other vandalism several hours later.

The memorial has been cleaned, and police have set barriers around it.

