Ukrainian who faked age, name for school denied lower bail

A 23-year-old Ukrainian man accused of faking his name and age while attending a Pennsylvania high school and having sex with an underage girl has been denied lower bail.

Prosecutors on Tuesday also dropped identity theft and conspiracy charges against Artur Samarin.

Samarin still faces charges of unsworn falsification, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, theft and tampering with public records.

His bail stands at $240,000.

Samarin called himself Asher Potts. He impressed teachers and community leaders while attending John Harris High School in Harrisburg before authorities concluded he was considerably older and had overstayed a student work visa.

He waived a preliminary hearing and is due back in court in June. He said during a hearing last month that he was just seeking a better life.