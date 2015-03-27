U.S. Warns About Night Driving in Major Mexican City

Officials are warning U.S. citizens not to drive at night in parts of the western Mexican city of Guadalajara after suspected drug-gang members burned vehicles and blocked streets there.

The U.S. Consulate in Mexico's second-largest city notes that blockades were erected on a highway leading to the airport and to Lake Chapala, a popular retirement and vacation spot for U.S. and Canadian citizens.

Such alerts have been issued before for highways in northern and western Mexico, but are uncommon for Guadalajara, which is not considered one of the focal points of an ongoing drug war that has claimed more than 34,600 lives since 2006.

The Consulate posted the message on its website Thursday.