U-Haul driver in Washington packs car into moving van, gets pulled over

Driver was cited for failing to secure a load and fined $139

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Washington state trooper made a surprising discovery jammed inside the back of a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop earlier this week. 

Okanogan Trooper Cunningham pulled over a driver hauling a car that was partially hanging out the back of the truck on Highway 97 north of Okanogan, Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant tweeted Monday.

ARIZONA MAN POINTS GUN AT DRIVER IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT CAUGHT ON CAMERA

"I suppose it's moving season," Bryant said.

A Washington state trooper pulled over the driver of a U-Haul truck that was hauling a car crammed into the back.

A Washington state trooper pulled over the driver of a U-Haul truck that was hauling a car crammed into the back. (Washington State Patrol)

Photos of the unusual scene show that a single packing strap was securing the car inside the back of the truck.

A single packing strap was securing the car inside the back of the truck.

A single packing strap was securing the car inside the back of the truck. (Washington State Patrol)

The driver, who wasn’t identified, was cited for failing to secure a load and fined $139, KXLY reported.

The traffic stop was conducted north of Okanogan on Highway 97.

The traffic stop was conducted north of Okanogan on Highway 97. (Washington State Patrol)

Since the driver didn’t have a valid license and the rented U-Haul was overdue for return, both vehicles were impounded, according to the station.