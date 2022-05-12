U-Haul driver in Washington packs car into moving van, gets pulled over

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Washington state trooper made a surprising discovery jammed inside the back of a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Okanogan Trooper Cunningham pulled over a driver hauling a car that was partially hanging out the back of the truck on Highway 97 north of Okanogan, Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant tweeted Monday.

"I suppose it's moving season," Bryant said.

Photos of the unusual scene show that a single packing strap was securing the car inside the back of the truck.

The driver, who wasn’t identified, was cited for failing to secure a load and fined $139, KXLY reported.

Since the driver didn’t have a valid license and the rented U-Haul was overdue for return, both vehicles were impounded, according to the station.