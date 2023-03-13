Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

TX police confirm 4 dead in Dallas apartment building shooting

4 TX victims were found with gunshot wounds, died at the scene

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

DALLAS POLICE APPEAL TO PUBLIC FOR HELP IN TRACKING SUSPECTED GUNMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Police confirmed that four people died in a shooting at an apartment building in Dallas, Texas.

Police confirmed that four people died in a shooting at an apartment building in Dallas, Texas.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said.