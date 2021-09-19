Expand / Collapse search
Two women nabbed for stealing MAGA hat, ripping Trump sign learn their fate

Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow will serve probation for their incident

By Kathianne Boniello | New York Post
Two women arrested for ripping a "Make America Great Again" hat off a child’s head and destroying Trump signs will escape jail time, according to a report.

Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow will serve probation for the Aug. 20 incident outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware, as Joe Biden was giving his presidential acceptance speech.

The caught-on-video incident has prompted hate mail and death threats for the women, according to Winslow’s attorney, Thomas A. Foley, The Delaware News Journal reported.

Winslow has "paid a tough price" since the incident, the lawyer added, noting the threats increased when a group called Students for Trump tweeted out the footage of the two Wilmington residents.

The pair had pleaded guilty to charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes in the incident outside a restaurant at the Wilmington Riverfront. They were sentenced Friday and are required to undergo anger management and do 40 hours of community service.

