2 Somali refugees arrested in Arizona allegedly trying to board flight to Egypt to join ISIS: report

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that two Somalis who had lived in the United States as refugees were arrested in Arizona last week before boarding a flight to Egypt where they allegedly planned to travel to join the ranks of ISIS.

HOW MINNEAPOLIS' SOMALI COMMUNITY BECAME THE TERRORIST RECRUITMENT CAPITAL OF THE US

Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 21, and Abdi Yemani Hussein, 20, were arrested at Tucson International Airport on July 26. They were checked in to board a flight to Egypt, the department said in a statement. The two allegedly planned to travel to Egypt’s Sinai region to join ISIS.

If they weren’t able to travel, the pair allegedly planned to carry out an attack in ISIS’s name on U.S. soil, Phoenix’s Fox 10 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Court documents said that both Mohamed and Hussein entered the United States as refugees from Somalia. Mohamed had been granted lawful permanent residence status by the time he was arrested. Hussein still had refugee status.