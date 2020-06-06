Two NYPD officers suspended after videos show violence against protesters: reports

Two New York City police officers were suspended without pay Friday after videos emerged showing them in violent confrontations with George Floyd protesters, according to reports.

One video showed an officer pepper-spraying a man after pulling down the man’s face mask, while the other video showed an officer throwing a woman to the ground and shouting profanity at her, BuzzFeed News reported.

Police officers are seen walking away while the woman appears to writhe in pain in the street after apparently striking her head against a curb or the pavement.

The incident involving the masked man took place May 30 while the incident with the woman took place May 29, the NYPD said in statement, according to The Associated Press.

The officers’ suspensions resulted from internal affairs investigations, the statement said.

“While the investigations have to play out, based on the severity of what we saw, it is appropriate and necessary to assure the public that there will be transparency during the disciplinary process,” city police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, according to NBC News.

Police investigators are examining “other matters” as well and pledged to be transparent with their findings, the NYPD statement said.