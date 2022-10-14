Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought

Two robbery suspects were shot and killed by a jewelry store owner during a robbery attempt inside a Florida shopping mall, and two other suspects are being sought, police said.

The robbery occurred at the Magic Mall in Orlando when four suspects robbed a jewelry booth with at least one of them armed, the Orlando Police Department told Fox News.

"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in a statement. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."

One of the robbery suspects in the vehicle had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he died.

None of the other suspects have been found, police said. The investigation is ongoing.