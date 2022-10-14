Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought

Four suspects allegedly tried robbing a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall in Orlando when the store owner shot and killed two of them, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two robbery suspects were shot and killed by a jewelry store owner during a robbery attempt inside a Florida shopping mall, and two other suspects are being sought, police said. 

The robbery occurred at the Magic Mall in Orlando when four suspects robbed a jewelry booth with at least one of them armed, the Orlando Police Department told Fox News.

FLORIDA SHERIFF ANNOUNCES ARREST OF SEVEN MEN FOR ALLEGEDLY LOOTING AFTER HURRICANE IAN: 'LOWEST FORM OF SCUM' 

    Two robbery suspects were shot and killed by a jewelry store owner Friday at the Magic Mall in Orlando, Florida, police said. (Fox Orlando)

    Orlando police gather outside the Magic Mall following a shooting during a jewelry store robbery, authorities said.  (Fox Orlando)

"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in a statement. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."

One of the robbery suspects in the vehicle had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he died. 

None of the other suspects have been found, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.