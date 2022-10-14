Two Florida robbery suspects shot, killed by mall jewelry store owner, two others being sought
Four suspects allegedly tried robbing a jewelry booth at the Magic Mall in Orlando when the store owner shot and killed two of them, police said
Two robbery suspects were shot and killed by a jewelry store owner during a robbery attempt inside a Florida shopping mall, and two other suspects are being sought, police said.
The robbery occurred at the Magic Mall in Orlando when four suspects robbed a jewelry booth with at least one of them armed, the Orlando Police Department told Fox News.
FLORIDA SHERIFF ANNOUNCES ARREST OF SEVEN MEN FOR ALLEGEDLY LOOTING AFTER HURRICANE IAN: 'LOWEST FORM OF SCUM'
"The store owner shot at the suspects," police said in a statement. "One suspect was found deceased on scene. The three other suspects fled in a vehicle that was later found at a nearby location."
One of the robbery suspects in the vehicle had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he died.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
None of the other suspects have been found, police said. The investigation is ongoing.