Two Atlanta police officers die during search for missing boy

Two Atlanta police officers have died in a helicopter crash while searching for a missing 9-year-old boy in northwest Atlanta, MyFoxAtlanta.com reports.

Atlanta Police Chief George Turner spoke briefly during a press conference around 1:20 a.m. He said the department is doing everything it can to support the families of the two fallen officers.

Chief Turner said the two aviation officers were flying in the area of Hamilton E. Holmes and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. looking for a 9-year-old boy who was reported to have run away earlier in the evening. He said the helicopter was flying low at the time when it clipped power lines causing the helicopter to crash. He said both officers died upon impact.

The child was later found safe.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the accident, according to the station.

The NTSB and FAA are currently investigating the deadly accident with the Atlanta Police Department assisting in a support role.

