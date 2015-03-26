TSA Confirms Security Lapses at Newark Aiport

Officials with the Transportation Security Administration have confirmed a string of security lapses at Newark Liberty International Airport within the past month, the Star-Ledger reports.

A knife inside a carry-on made it past a checkpoint and two passengers were allowed to board flights despite issues with their full-body scans, TSA officials reportedly told the newspaper.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two incidents were among a string of five security lapses at Newark within the last 30 days.

Another incident reported by the officials involved a dead dog that was brought to the airport by its owner and loaded onto a Continental Airlines jet without ever being screened.

TSA officials had reportedly ordered that the dog's carcass be screened, but it never happened.

Newark airport averages about one security breach every couple of months, according to the newspaper.

