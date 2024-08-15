Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home could be closed as election nears, with Palm Beach mayor citing safety concerns

The major road next to former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida has been shut down for nearly a month, with only limited access. It could likely lead to the closing of the Mar-a-Lago resort as social season begins on the island and as the pivotal 2024 election gets closer.

Secret Service shut down South Ocean Boulevard a week after the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Penn. The road closure has led to safety concerns from local residents, whether it be for first responders, caregivers, typical daily traffic and even those worried about other potential violent acts that could be carried out near Trump’s residence.

Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore said that as long as South Ocean Boulevard was closed as the social season begins, then Trump’s resort might as well be closed.

The road was shut down on July 20 to protect both the sprawling club and the former president himself. It’s scheduled to be closed through the Nov. 5 election.

Council Member Julie Araskog asked during the town’s council meeting Tuesday what would be done about the road once the social season picks up during the fall.

"In my mind, if the road is closed, the Mar-a-Lago Club is closed," the mayor responded. "There's no way in God's green earth that they can bring 350 people into that club. It's completely illogical that you've got a road closed and then you're going to let 350 strangers into your club."

The mayor and her fellow council members, town staff and residents at the meeting all agreed that none of them wanted anything to happen to Trump, and that politics played no role in their thinking, the Palm Beach Post reported.

"However, you can't have it both ways, boys and girls," Moore said. "Either the club's open or not."

The current closure affects the road near Mar-a-Lago 24 hours a day, seven days a week at least through the election whether Trump is there or not, the Post reported. When Trump was president, South Ocean Boulevard near the club was only closed when he was in Palm Beach.

The road closure has caused headaches for locals and tourists just trying to get around the island. Delivery drivers are forced to take routes that could make a 10-minute drive now an hour-long venture. Big fire trucks have to navigate around traffic and barricades, as do ambulances and law enforcement vehicles.

"There's a serpentine, there's a gauntlet that we have to run," Palm Beach Fire Rescue Chief Sean Baker said at the council meeting.

Council member Araskog said she’s received calls from residents who wish they felt safer during this time.

"Our residents don't feel safe right now," Araskog said.