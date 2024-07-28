Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump vows to continue to hold outdoor rallies with increased security in wake of assassination attempt

Trump said the Secret Service has agreed to 'substantially step up their operation'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Trump returning to Pennsylvania to hold rally for shooting victims Video

Trump returning to Pennsylvania to hold rally for shooting victims

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul has more on former President Trump's return to the site of his assassination attempt on 'Fox Report.'

Former President Trump vowed that he would continue holding outdoor rallies in the wake of an assassination attempt against him, pushing back against the Secret Service after they encouraged him to hold indoor rallies.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump announced that he will continue to hold outdoor rallies, saying the Secret Service has agreed to "substantially step up their operation."

"They are very capable of doing so," he said. "No one can ever be allowed to stop or impede free speech or gathering."

Trump's vote of confidence came after the Secret Service encouraged the Trump campaign not to hold large outdoor rallies in certain situations following the failed assassination attempt.

DONALD TRUMP JUMPS TO DEFEND FEMALE SECRET SERVICE AGENT WHO ‘SHIELDED’ HIM FROM ASSASSIONATION

Donald Trump speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump, speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Trump was wounded in his right ear during an assassination attempt in Western Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13. The FBI on Friday confirmed that he was struck by a bullet.

TRUMP TO RETURN TO PENNSYLVANIA FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The attack the GOP's nominee for president has sparked calls for a prompt investigation into the security lapses that allowed 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks to shoot at Trump.

Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally

Former President Trump is assisted by Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: BURNING QUESTIONS THAT COULD CRACK THE CASE

Kimberly Cheatle resigned as director of the agency this past week amid calls from lawmakers for her to step down. 

"The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders. On July 13, we failed," she told lawmakers on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at a hearing prior to her resignation announcement.

Donald Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention

Former President Trump kisses the helmet of Corey Comperatore during the Republican National Convention, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

On Friday, Trump announced that he would return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for another rally to honor Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who died at the rally.

"I will be going back to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a big and beautiful rally, honoring the soul of our beloved firefighting hero, Corey, and those brave patriots injured two weeks ago," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "What a day it will be – fight, fight, fight! Stay tuned for details."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.